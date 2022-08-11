Morgan Stanley Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $30.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

