Morgan Stanley Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $87.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

