Morgan Stanley Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 8.0 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. 6,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,547. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.