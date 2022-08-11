Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,903,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 340,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,311. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.