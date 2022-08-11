Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

