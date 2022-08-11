Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

