MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 83,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,743. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.