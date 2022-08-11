MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,542 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Eagle Materials makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.
EXP stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
