MQS Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

