MQS Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.