MQS Management LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.