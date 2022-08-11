MQS Management LLC Invests $543,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,264. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.