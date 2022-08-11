MQS Management LLC Invests $543,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EME traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,264. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.