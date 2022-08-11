MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $14.64 on Thursday, hitting $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

