MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Bunge makes up approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $98.80. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,699. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

