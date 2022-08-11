MQS Management LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

