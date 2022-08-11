MQS Management LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

