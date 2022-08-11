MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

ZTS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

