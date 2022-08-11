Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

