MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 51,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 63,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
MRI Interventions Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.
MRI Interventions Company Profile
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRI Interventions (MRIC)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.