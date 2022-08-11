M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Kirk W. Walters Sells 21,116 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

