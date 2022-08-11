M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.37

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.37 and last traded at $187.02, with a volume of 2019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

