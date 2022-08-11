MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,825. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.46.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.