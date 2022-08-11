MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,825. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.46.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

