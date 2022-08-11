MXC Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $185.30 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

