Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 275,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,784. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

