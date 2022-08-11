Mysterium (MYST) Price Down 4% This Week

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $208,632.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

