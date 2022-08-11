Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 308,888 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $14.07.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $802.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.