Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 308,888 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $14.07.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $802.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.