Nano (XNO) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Nano has a market cap of $149.21 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005211 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

