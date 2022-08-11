NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 703,065 shares.

NanoViricides Stock Down 14.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NanoViricides by 114.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.