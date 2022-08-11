NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 703,065 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.58.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
