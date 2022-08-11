National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for National Australia Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

NABZY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

