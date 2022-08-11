National Bankshares Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.65.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.00.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

