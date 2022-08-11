National Bankshares Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.65.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.00.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
