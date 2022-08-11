Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
