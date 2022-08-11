Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

