NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
NatWest Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,827. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NatWest Group (NWG)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.