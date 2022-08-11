NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,827. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

