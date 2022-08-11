Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $24,453.78 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,453.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,014,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,449.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,295 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

