Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $24,453.78 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,453.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,014,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,449.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
Further Reading
