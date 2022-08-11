Navient Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

