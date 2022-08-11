Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $431,234.00

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $431,234.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00178549 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,095,016 coins and its circulating supply is 62,583,214 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
