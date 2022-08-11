Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

