Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 2.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$13.18. 32,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 87,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$600.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
