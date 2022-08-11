Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 2.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$13.18. 32,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 87,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$600.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.5814358 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

