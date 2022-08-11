NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 90,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

