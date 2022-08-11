New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,120. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.43. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

