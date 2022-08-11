New York City REIT (NYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York City REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York City REIT

About New York City REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.