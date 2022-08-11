New York City REIT (NYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
New York City REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
