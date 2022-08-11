Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Insider Transactions at Newmark Group

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 11,978.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 270,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmark Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 249,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

