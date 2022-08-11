NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 153427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.
