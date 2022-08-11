Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.03 and last traded at 2.95. Approximately 149,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,223,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.40 and a 200-day moving average of 4.53.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

