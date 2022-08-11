NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:NESF traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 118.60 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,771. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.13. The company has a market cap of £698.97 million and a P/E ratio of 702.35.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.