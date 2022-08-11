NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $89.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

