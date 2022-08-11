NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NHMD Price Performance
Shares of NHMD stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 9,626,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,617. NHMD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About NHMD
