NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Down 76.2% in July

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Price Performance

Shares of NHMD stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 9,626,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,617. NHMD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About NHMD

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

