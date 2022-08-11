Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 406,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.