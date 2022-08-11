Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.77. 317,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

