Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,712. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06.

