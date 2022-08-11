Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 191,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

